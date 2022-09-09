Only 12 litter fines issued in Howth/Malahide in three-month period

Only a dozen fines issued in three months for littering in the Malahide/Howth area.

Fingal County Council has confirmed that only 12 fines were issued for litter offences in the Howth/Malahide LEA from June 1 2022 to August 30 2022, with no fines issued for dog-fouling for this period.

Councillors reacted with disbelief to a report issued by the council in response to a motion tabled by Cllr Aoibhinn Tormey (FG) at a recent Local Area Committee meeting.

Cllr Tormey’s motion had called on the Chief Executive to report on “the implementation and issuance of fines re litter and dog bye-laws over the summer of 2022 in the Howth/Malahide area.”

Cllr Anthony Lavin (FG) said he found it “baffling” that in a three-month period only 12 litter fines and no dog fines were issued in the whole of the Howth/Malahide area, which included Portmarnock, Kinsealy, Sutton, Baldoyle and Howth.

Cllr Lavin said he would be “curious” to see if the litter fines related to serious issues of heavy littering, for smaller offences, or were in relation to litter left outside business premises.

He said he wasn’t sure how many litter wardens or dog wardens there were in the LEA, but the result as reported by the council seemed to be “a pathetic return.”

Cllr Jimmy Guerin (NP) said that as a regular dog-walker, he was “amazed” there had been no fines issued for dog fouling in the LEA.

Cllr Guerin said that “at least four or five times a week”, he witnessed dog owners failing to clean up after their dogs.

Unless dog owners were being fined over their actions, the problem would never be addressed, he said.

Calling for more enforcement on the issue, Cllr Guerin said that the issuing of just 12 fines by Fingal County Council for litter offences was a “failure” on the part of the local authority to implement litter by-laws.

Cllr David Healy (GR) said he did not wish to “jump to the conclusion” that our litter wardens and dog wardens “are not doing their job”, but he’d like a “better understanding of what the challenges are.”

Noting the council’s “three-line report”, Cllr Healy said he would like a more detailed report on the issue.

A council official, responding to Cllrs, said there were a “variety” of reasons why litter fines were issued.

Some related to infringements by local businesses, while others related to individuals, she said.

In relation to dog-fouling, the official said it was a “big issue” which was “very difficult” to prosecute or fine individuals over.

Fingal County Council was reliant on individuals who witness dog fouling to complete a witness statement, and people were generally not forthcoming in this regard.

However, the official pointed out that Fingal County Council is continually raising awareness of the issue and promoting responsible dog ownership.

The council report stated: “There were 12 fines issued in the Howth/Malahide area from 1st June 22 to 30th August 2022 for litter offences.

"There were no fines issued for dog fouling for this period. There are a number of ongoing investigations regarding dog activity in the area.”