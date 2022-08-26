Online patient records vital to a modern healthcare system – Farrell

Dublin Fingal TD, Alan Farrell has said that the report on patient records, published by HIQA, echoes his calls for online patient records as far back as 2013.

Deputy Farrell said, “Providing online patient records is a key step in delivering a modern healthcare system that will benefit patients, hospital staff and medical institutions.

"I first raised the need for this measure in Dáil Eireann in 2013. I am therefore pleased to see a HIQA report has recommended the development of a “citizen health portal.””

Deputy Farrell said the implementation of these mechanisms would not only give patients more control and reassurance over their own information, but would also allow for an increase in efficiency.

He said: "By having a centralised and accessible system, healthcare professionals will be able to access important information, without undue delay.”

According to Deputy Farrell, the absence of online patient records or a database replicating them, can result in “delays and repetition within the health system.”

He concluded: “There are some systems already in place within the HSE that allow data sharing for specific uses, such as the Primary Care Reimbursement Service (PCRS) prescriptions database.

"This shows that we do not have to reinvent the wheel to put this policy in place.”