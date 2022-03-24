One year ban for plumber caught drink driving

A plumber caught drink driving after gardaí noticed his car driving erratically in the early hours of the morning was on his way to pick up his girlfriend from a party, a court has heard.

Joseph Logue (33) pleaded guilty at Balbriggan District Court to drink driving on September 6 last year.

He also admitted driving without a valid driving licence or insurance and possessing a false driving licence.

Logue, with an address at Bremore Court, Balbriggan, was stopped at 1.27am on the Castlemills Link Road after gardaí observed his Audi A4 driving erratically.

When Garda Robert Berg spoke to the defendant his speech was slurred and there was a strong smell of alcohol.

A subsequent breath specimen gave a reading of 27mg per 100ml of breath.

The defendant has five previous convictions, all for road traffic, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Siobhan Neilis said Logue is a plumber by trade but hadn’t been working for some time because of ill health. However, he now has a job lined up and is due to start work shortly. She said on the night in question he got a call from his girlfriend asking him to pick her up from a party.

The solicitor said the fake driving licence was given to him by friends he had worked with in London years before and had been meant as a joke. She said he kept it in his wallet but didn’t produce it on the night and didn’t have any intention to ever use it.

Logue had gone through a “turbulent period” during the last few years including a hospital stay but is now doing well and is hoping to start work soon, she added.

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a fine of €750 for drink driving and disqualified him from driving for one year. The judge imposed a two year disqualification for driving with no insurance and a fine of €250.

He also fined Logue €100 for having a false driving licence and €100 for driving without a valid driving licence.