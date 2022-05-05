‘One’ great achievement for Mearnog

NAOMH MEARNOG 3-10

CASTLEKNOCK 0-7

Naomh Mearnog were promoted to Division 1 after a terrific 3-10 to 0-7 win over Castleknock in the Feile Division 2 decider in Somerton Park.

Playing against the wind, Mearnog found the back of the net through corner forward Jamie Flynn mid-way through the first half. And their lead might have been greater had it not been for two terrific saves by the Castleknock keeper who was twice on hand to keep out two stinging efforts from Luke Rafter.

By half-time Mearnog led by four points, and with the introduction of Finn O’Donnell, they made further headway in the second period, with Rafter finally beating the Castleknock keeper shortly after the restart.

And with the Mearnog lead out to six points, O’Donnell then put the game beyond Castleknock’s reach with 10 minutes to go.

Also scoring prominently on the day for Mearnog was Aaron Gahan who registered five points, four of which came from frees.

In what was a fantastic all-round team display, Mearnog’s best performers were Jake Gregan, Matthew Reen, Sean Gorey and Finn O’Donnell.

Scorers: Jamie Flynn 1-0, Luke Rafter1-1, Aaron Gahan 0-5 , Finn O’ Donnell 1-2, Luke McCartney 0-1, Dylan mc Gowan 0-1.

Naomh MEARNOG: Robert Burke, Kian Cronin, Jamie Flynn, Aaaron Gahan, Sean Gorey, Matthew Goti, Jake Gregan, Sean kennedy, Dara Loughnane, Sean Lowry, Lenny May, Luke McCartney, Dylan McGowan, James McNamee, Ciaran Doyle, Jack O’Hanlon, Daire O Mahony, Darragh O Shea, Luke Rafter, Matthew Reen, Shane Rafter, Finn O’Donnell.