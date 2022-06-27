Oldtown remembers when the lights were switched on in north Dublin in 1947

The people of Oldtown in North County Dublin and the ESB proudly celebrated 75 years since the village was the first connected to the national grid, as part of The Rural Electrification Scheme. Electricity would change Oldtown forever.
On Friday, a 75th anniversary monument to The Rural Electrification Scheme was unveiled by the great-grandchildren of the original residents who switched on the power in Oldtown in 1947.
Also in attendance were the Mayor of Fingal; Councillor Howard Mahony, Darragh O’Brien TD, Minister for Housing, Joe O’Brien TD, Minister of State, Paddy Hayes, Chief Executive Officer ESB Group and local councillors.
Saturday saw the village transported back in time to 1947 for one day.
An exciting and varied line-up of events included traditional music and set dancing, sheep dog skills, traditional cow milking demonstrations, ESB vintage household and farm items display, farmers market, vintage tractors, horseshoe throwing and lots, lots more.
All events were free and took place in the village as well as at the Wild Geese GAA grounds.