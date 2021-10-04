Ola’s got some art cooking at her Kitchen Studio in Ardgillan Castle

Ola is a ceramist and mixed media artist and a member of the Ardgillan Artists Collective - an initiative set up by Ardgillan Castle and Fingal County Council.

Ola (short for Alexsandra) Wartak-Tolak,works at her 'Kitchen Studio' located in Ardgillan castle.

As a member of the Collective, Ola is one of ten artists based in Fingal that have been offered individual supported studios, through an application process.

This is Kitchen Studio 2.0 as her original studio was her home kitchen! Since her move, Ola is delighted to have the opportunity to work in the inspiring environment of Ardgillan Castle, where she can create and handcraft her unique and beautiful pieces that she markets and sells through her company 'Stories by Ola.'

The first thing one might notice when you meet Ola is the amount of body art she has, particularly the stunning rose lace necklace, which she says was a gift from her friends as a celebration of her 30th birthday. She is not quite sure how many tattoos she actually has, but figures it's around fifteen.

An avid collector of functional pieces of pottery and ceramics, Ola's passion for making her own creations began when her husband gifted her a voucher for Skerries Art School and she began taking lessons with Tom Joyce.

“Tom is such an amazing teacher,” says Ola. “I just loved it!”

Building on the knowledge that she gained from Tom, she enrolled in a two year full-time craft course at Coláiste Dhúlaigh, which she has recently graduated from.

She will shortly begin a part-time course in wheel thrown pottery to add this skill to her extensive craft resume.

Ola's main source of inspiration comes from the sea: “For the last fifteen years I've been living by the beautiful Irish coastline which changed my blood into salt water.” she says. “All of my pieces tell a story of the seaside, with its colours textures and shapes.”

She regularly searches the shoreline for beautiful shells offered up by the sea, which she makes into custom moulds and uses to craft clay to form earrings or embellishments for her wall art, making them truly one of a kind pieces.

Function is equally important to Ola as form, and she delights in making pieces that can be used daily such as mugs, cups, cheese plates, soap dishes and lots more.

Her extensive range of functional ceramics can be viewed at her studio in Ardgillan Castle during the week, at Skerries Mills market on Saturdays, and Bremore Castle market in Balbriggan on Sundays.

Ola is also offering a Taster Pottery/Ceramic course, consisting of two, two hour workshops, held over two weeks.

Workshops are limited to two people per session so book early by registering at: www.storiesbyola.com or call: 0857175001.

Ola's studio is open to the public daily, but as there are no set hours so please phone ahead to make an appointment.

You will find the art and the artist as interesting as each other and while you’re there, check out what the rest of the collective are up to.