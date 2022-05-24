Offaly frustrating finish as Malahide drop to fourth

MALAHIDE UNITED 1

EDENDERRY TOWN 1

Malahide ended an inconsistent campaign with a draw against relegated Edenderry Town as they relinquished the title they won for the first time last season.

Crumlin will succeed the Gannon Park outfit as champions after a convincing 5-1 victory against Bluebell on the final day of the season.

Malahide needed a miracle on the final day to have any chance of reclaiming the title they won last season given the fact they had a inferior goal difference of 13 to Crumlin. But they would have fancied putting a few goals past an Edenderry side who had won just one of their previous seven games.

Malahide, on the other hand, have been in flying form in recent weeks, with Ger Coughlan’s side winning four successive away games to help them get back on track after a sticky period at the start of the year which saw them pick up just three points from a possible 15.

Although Malahide had virtually no chance of winning the league it would have been in the back of their mind that a victory against Edenderry would at least secure a top-three finish and maybe even second if St Mochta’s slipped up in their final game.

Malahide started brightly and almost took the lead after just two minutes when top scorer Sam Simpson found some space just outside the box before rifling a low shot which flew narrowly wide of the target.

Malahide were predictably well on top, with Edenderry content to sit back and try and soak up the pressure, but a rare forward venture from the visitors led to the game’s opening goal as Edenderry caught Malahide short at the back before shocking the home side by breaking the deadlock completely against the run of play.

Malahide kept their calm and regrouped as they continued to monopolise possession and camp themselves inside the Edenderry half.

The equaliser was not long arriving after another sustained spell of pressure from the home side saw them get in behind the Edenderry defence, with the prolific Sam Simpson in the right place to tap home his 21st goal of the season.

Malahide continued to dominate for the remainder of the opening half, with both Simpson and Gareth Craven going close, but Edenderry somehow clung on and made it to half-time still on level terms.

The second half was much the same as the first, with Malahide dominating possession as Edenderry defended for their lives. The Offaly side were proving stubborn opponents, however, and withstood everything Malahide could throw at them.

Mals did have a penalty shout 15 minutes from time following a challenge on Simpson inside the box, but the referee waved play on.

Somehow the game ended in a draw, with the final whistle marking not only the end of the game but also the season. In the end Malahide finished fourth, with Killester ahead of them on goal difference.