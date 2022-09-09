O’Dwyer’s coach’s joy mixed with relief after championship triumph

Lara Marry looks to regain possession for O'Dwyer's during the Junior Championship final against Raheny. Picture: Maurice Grehan/Sports Club Services

They say that to lose a final one has to win one. There will be heartaches along the way, but patience is always a virtue. And so it was for O’Dwyer’s as they exorcised the ghost of the 2019 defeat to Man O War to claim the Junior Championship title in Lawless Park last Wednesday evening.

Their Fingal neighbours were among those to pass on congratulations after O’Dwyer’s overcame Raheny.

And speaking the morning after, O’Dwyer’s manager Michael Blount said he had a busy time of things going through all the goodwill texts on his phone.

“The messages I got from various clubs and people I’ve worked with is great to see and it just shows who how strong the representation in Fingal is,” he said.

Blount has been seven years at this job now and it’s an itch that constantly needs scratching. They won the Division 2 cup earlier on in the season, but the championship is always special.

“It was just a relief to finally get it done. That Raheny team are a really good team and i think it’s fair to say they would be able to compete with that panel they had out last night at Intermediate.”

It was O’Dwyer’s third time to play the Dublin 5 outfit this season and Blount knew it would take all of O’Dwyer’s reserves to get past them.

“Raheny have some smashing players and they are really good going forward.

“In the first game there was very little between us and Wednesday night was the same. The league was the same and you always have two or three teams that come out of the pack for the championship and push on.

“Raheny, to be fair, pushed us to the pin of our collar.”

O’Dwyer’s were captained on the night by Aoife Curran. At 25, the former Dublin panellist is the oldest in the squad and Blount believes that little bit of experience proved crucial for O’Dwyer’s in the end.

“Look, we have the core of the team there with Aoife and Erica Byrne and Shannon Richardson and the likes of Amy Gibbons and Chloe Johnson, so you have a core group there that have been pushing around the panel a long time - even my own daughter Saoirse.

“They’ve been there through thick and thin and so it’s just great to get them over the line.”