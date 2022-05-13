O’Brien welcomes reduction in public transport fares for Fingal commuters

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage and local TD, Darragh O’Brien has welcomed a reduction in public transport fares for Fingal commuters.

As of this week, fares on Dublin Bus, Luas, Go Ahead Ireland and Irish Rail's DART and commuter services in the Greater Dublin Area will drop by 20% for the remainder of 2022.

Those aged between 19 and 23 will also receive a 50% reduction in fares on all subsidised public transport when they use an existing Student Leap card or a new Young Adult Leap card.

Minister O’Brien said: “Government are very conscious of the pressures on households at present as the cost of living continues to rise.

“...The reduction in fares from this week will go some way to easing some of the financial strain that households are experiencing.”

He added: “I have long advocated for the Dart+ Coastal North project and look forward to it progressing further this year. At the heart of the project is the need to increase passenger capacity and train frequency to cope with our increasing population here in Fingal.

“We hope that the reduction in public transport fares announced this week will also encourage more people to take the sustainable option and leave the car behind where possible.”