O’Brien says LCDC grants will provide ‘practical support’ to Fingal community groups

Minister of State and local TD Joe O’Brien has welcomed the announcement of grants to local community groups under the Community Enhancement Programme in his Department.

The Fingal Local Community Development Community makes the decisions on which local projects get the awards of money provided by Minister O’Brien’s Department.

Minister of State O’Brien said: “I am delighted to have responsibility for the Community Enhancement Programme as the decisions on who gets these grants is made at a local level where the best knowledge is and the grants invariably go to small groups that are doing invaluable work in their local communities.

“I was delighted to provide the €152,000 to Fingal LCDC for the CEP grants and its fantastic to see the range of 81 grassroots groups getting significant supports to aid their work from meals on wheels, tidy towns, allotments, mens sheds, community gardens, community centres, residents associations and sports clubs.”

The CEP is a practical support to smaller community groups and facilities that are active at a grassroots level. This past year has, once again, shown the importance of a vibrant Community and Voluntary sector.

The CEP was launched for the first time in 2018 by the Department of Rural and Community Development.