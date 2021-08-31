O’Brien announces extra places on Community Employment Schemes

Minister of State and Fingal TD, Joe O’Brien, has announced over 2,600 additional places on Community Employment (CE) and Tús schemes nationwide.

The approval for an additional 1,475 places on CE schemes and 1,164 places on Tús schemes reflects a key commitment in Pathways to Work – the Government’s ambitious new employment services strategy.

In terms of Community Employment, the additional 1,475 places will be allocated to schemes in every county.

Meanwhile, the additional 1,164 places on Tús schemes will be allocated to the 19 counties that applied.

Minister of State O’Brien said: “Pathways to Work’ is all about giving people the tools and opportunities they need to secure employment. Our Community Employment and Tús schemes are central to that strategy – providing a vast range of work experience, skills development and mentoring for people who are long-term unemployed.

“At present, there are over 19,000 people participating in CE schemes and over 4,000 on Tús schemes nationwide.”

The Minister of State concluded: “And I am delighted to be able to announce an additional allocation of 224 CE places and 80 new Tús places in schemes in Dublin, which will assist people who are out of work as well as enhancing local communities.”