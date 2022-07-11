Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus issues its Annual Report

Oberstown Children Detention Campus in Lusk has published its annual report for 2021.

The report outlines key developments to life on campus throughout the year, including the appointment of a new Director and the implementation of the Children’s Rights Policy Framework.

Oberstown is Ireland’s only children’s detention facility and provides a safe and secure environment for children placed on remand or detention orders by the courts.

The 2021 annual report illustrates the notable achievements of the young people at Oberstown, over the course of 2021.

The report reinforces Oberstown’s objectives to provide the best possible care for young people through the CEHOP model. Highlights across 2021 include:

The continued execution of a skills training programme whereby young people learned new skills and increased their employment prospects upon leaving Oberstown.

In 2021 12 young people qualified as fitness instructors whilst newly qualified Baristas in Oberstown were able to hone their skills on campus using coffee machines donated by Java Republic.

Young people contributed to a tailored interview process for both the positions of Chief People Officer and the Chairperson of the Board as part of a consultation initiative aimed at embedding the opinions of young people throughout campus.

Across 2021, 13 young people were awarded their Gaisce awards – one silver and 12 bronze – representing months and, in some cases, years of commitment and hard work.

Collaboration between Gaisce – The President’s Award and Oberstown to commission artworks by young people for an exhibition at IMMA in 2022

The expansion of the Young People’s Programmes to include two new roles, giving the team enhanced capacity in adapting programmes to meet individually assessed needs.

The 2021 HIQA inspection, which used Oberstown’s Children’s Rights Policy Framework for the first time.

The framework outlines 12 Rules as bespoke child-centred and rights-based standards for evaluating Oberstown’s unique service.

Minister for Children, Disability, Equality, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman T.D. said: “I welcome the publication of the Oberstown annual report for 2021 and would like to thank the members of the Board and the Chairperson Professor Ursula Kilkelly for all their hard work throughout the year. I am delighted to see positive developments on campus including the implementation of the Children’s Rights Policy Framework which offers a comprehensive and holistic approach to the care of young people. Year after year, the Board has continued to exhibit dedication to good governance and achieving a safe and secure facility for this particularly vulnerable cohort of children, and this year is no different.”

Professor Ursula Kilkelly, Chairperson of Oberstown Board of Management, said: “The 2021 annual report outlines the myriad of activities, initiatives, developments, and programmes that took place over the course of the year. All of these illustrate the significant progress made in advancing Oberstown as a centre of excellence. The achievements of the young people across a range of areas, with the support of Oberstown staff, exemplify the ambitions of the Oberstown Strategy in practice.”

Damien Hernon, Oberstown Director, said: “The great collaboration between staff, young people and our partner organisations illustrates our commitment to the young people we work with. Once more in 2021 we were able to deliver a quality of service to our young people that was second to none. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Oberstown for providing a safe and secure environment that offers the young people in our care every support to maximise their potential”.