Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus in Lusk teams up with Java Republic to train coffee baristas

Oberstown Children Detention Campus in Lusk has resumed its partnership with Java Republic which enables young people in Oberstown to become fully qualified baristas through an on-campus training programme.

Following the initial launch of the programme in 2018, 38 young people have become certified baristas receiving their Barista Skills for Beginners Certificate.

Oberstown provides care and education to young people on detention or remand orders, supporting them to address their offending and return successfully to society.

The Java Republic programme is a pioneering initiative for the Oberstown campus, which is seeking to expand its educational offering for young people from traditional methods of learning to practical and skills-based training.

The coffee education programme from Java Republic enables young people in Oberstown to meet the market requirements for new baristas. It is designed to give young people information about the coffee industry and have enough confidence to go through a potential trial in a café. The young people who take part in the programme go through an intensive full-day training session with a professional coffee trainer from Java Republic, certified by the Speciality Coffee Association.

Damien Hernon, Director at Oberstown, said: “From the time a young person arrives in Oberstown, we work with them on an individual care plan, focusing on maximising their potential and preparing them for a successful return to their families and communities. Our young people need practical skills to help them gain employment and this initiative supported by Java Republic has the capacity to provide those skills. Following the pandemic, we are delighted to once again be in a position to offer this programme to young people with Java Republic’s support in providing equipment and training resources. Oberstown is seeking to provide more vocational training to give the young people the best possible chance to move on with their lives in a positive way after they leave Oberstown, and programmes such as this are fantastic examples of ways we are managing that.”

Grace O’Shaughnessy, Managing Director of Java Republic, said: “At Java Republic we are passionate about giving back and are thrilled to have had 38 young people at Oberstown go through the training programme to date. We’re very happy to be restarting this programme following the pandemic and are proud to be offering practical training and resources which can help the young people go on to an array of career opportunities...”