NTA funding for an extended cycle path to on the Donabate Distributor Road

Labour Party local representative, Corina Johnston has welcomed the recent announcement of funding by the National Transport Authority (NTA) to extend the existing cycle path on the Donabate Distributor Road to Portrane.

A total sum of €1,225,000 has recently been allocated to Fingal County Council by the NTA as part of its Active Travel Investment Grants 2022.

This will provide for the construction of new protected lanes and the upgrade of junctions to complete cycling provision between Donabate and Portrane.

Speaking recently to The Fingal Independent, Ms Johnston welcomed the NTA funding: ”Cllr Robert O’Donoghue has been informed by Fingal County Council that this project proposes to link the existing cycle path from the west along the newly constructed Distributor Road to the junction of Portrane Avenue.

"This funding was allocated for the development of concept and detailed designs and implementation on the ground. A tender process is underway to appoint consultants to oversee this project.“

She concluded: ”I am very pleased that this project has been granted funding by the NTA and look forward to its implementation.

"This will enhance cycle links between Donabate and Portrane and ultimately provide a direct link to Malahide and Newbridge Demesne via the Broadmeadow Way Greenway.”