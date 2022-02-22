NTA funding confirmed for extending a cycle path on the Donabate and Portrane peninsula

A Labour Party Local Representative has welcomed the recent announcement of funding by the National Transport Authority to extend the existing cycle path on the Donabate Distributor Road to Portrane.

Corina Johnston said: “I am very pleased to have been informed that €1,225,000 has recently been allocated to Fingal County Council by the National Transport Authority(NTA) as part of its Active Travel Investment Grants 2022. This will provide for the construction of new protected lanes and the upgrade of junctions to complete cycling provision between Donabate and Portrane.

“The NTA in a response to representations from Duncan Smith TD and I confirmed that this project includes the development and implementation of cycle protection measures at various locations along the relevant stretch of road. It is anticipated that those measures will include the installation of uncontrolled crossing points, junction build outs and the construction of kerb protected cycle lanes. The project is at an early stage and detailed designs have yet to be developed.”

Ms Johnston added: “Cllr Robert O’Donoghue has been informed by Fingal County Council that this project proposes to link the existing cycle path from the West along the newly constructed Distributor Road to the junction of Portrane Avenue. This funding was allocated for the development of concept and detailed designs and implementation on the ground. A tender process is underway to appoint consultants to oversee this project.“

The Labour party representative for Donabate and Portrane concluded: “This will enhance cycle links between Donabate and Portrane and ultimately provide a direct link to Malahide and Newbridge Demesne via the Broadmeadow Way Greenway.”