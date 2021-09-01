‘Not a lot of everything, just a little of everything’ is the key to the development of Lusk

“We don’t need a lot of everything – we just need one or a couple of everything.”

This was a key theme that repeatedly came up during a survey of local residents when the ‘Lusk Vision 2030: Lusk for Life’ plan was being prepared by consultants. One of the most striking results was that half of those who responded did not feel connected to their local community.

There was frustration at the lack of amenities for young people in the area and the dearth of public realm spaces where locals could socialise or dine outdoors. And while any town centre should be the economic heartbeat of the community, most people in Lusk reported that they did their shopping elsewhere.

Significantly, the strategy plan for Lusk was prepared in the middle of a global pandemic which saw seismic shifts in working habits and a new appreciation for outdoor activities. When people were restricted to a 5k limit in the height of the lockdown, they spent more time than ever in their local communities – and saw what was missing.

The final ‘Lusk Vision 2030: Lusk for Life’ plan very much reflects how locals envisage their town in a post-COVID era, with proposals for enhanced outdoor spaces, new cycle lanes and even a digital working hub.

Brian Arnold, chairperson of Lusk Community Council, said it was important to point out that the consultants who prepared the plan were entirely independent and had tried to take on board the many issues raised with them during the consultation process.

He believes that Lusk has been on ‘the back foot’ for a long time.

“We’ve faced a huge amount of development, not just over years but for decades,” he told Fingal Independent. “Community, sporting, recreational and educational facilities have not kept pace with the expansion of the town.

“The essence of this project has been to engage with the community at large, listen to the issues and study the way the town is developing. We wanted to identify the key deficits that need to be addressed before we move on to new phases of the town.”

He added: “This is a long-term project and there is no magic wand here. However, to have a plan as a starting point is critically important.”