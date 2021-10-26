North’s coach leads by example

Adrian Sweeney was again among the goals for Dublin North.

DUBLIN NORTH 5

WICKLOW

DUBLIN North made short work of Division 1A new boys Wicklow on Saturday as in-form player coach Shane Dempsey scored a hat-trick.

Dempsey followed up his two goals the previous week against Bray with three more here and is looking back to his very best as Dublin North move up to fifth in the Leinster League’s top flight.

The hosts began the game on the front foot, knowing they possessed more firepower than the Division 1 new boys, and they almost broke the deadlock within two minutes when Adrian Sweeney’s reverse shot flew just wide of the target.

Dublin North dominated the opening quarter and could have been three goals up, with Shane Dempsey going close twice from two short corners.

The first quarter ended with yet another chance for the hosts, with Sweeney again forcing the busy visiting keeper into a decent stop.

Dublin North continued to dominate throughout the second quarter, and it seemed a matter of when, not if, they would score.

Wicklow, to their credit, were defending well and beginning to frustrate Dempsey’s side as half-time approached.

Shane’s brother Brendan was the player who eventually prised open that resolute visiting defence as he beat his man before playing in Sweeney who lobbed the advancing keeper brilliantly to give his side the lead just before the break.

Within a minute of the restart it was 2-0 when player coach Dempsey continued his recent good form with another fine finish from a short corner.

Wicklow were beginning to look ragged now after the concession of that second goal and five minutes into the third quarter they were 3-0 down when they conceded a penalty after Sweeney was dragged down when clean through on goal. Up stepped Shane Dempsey who stroke the ball home to put Dublin North out of sight.

The end of the third quarter saw the impressive Brendan Dempsey get the goal his good play deserved as he took a Sweeney pass in his stride before slipping the ball past the Wicklow keeper.

The final quarter was a walk in the park for Dublin North and man of the match Shane Dempsey completed his hattrick in style with a clever drag flick to make it 5-0 to the hosts.

Overall it was a clinical display for Dublin North who move into the top five in Division 1A.