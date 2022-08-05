North Easty Forestry Group is helping to manage the region’s forests

The North East Forestry Group (NEFG), the first forestry producer group in Ireland to achieve Forest Certification, have announced their fourth Knowledge Transfer Group (KTG) programme.

The KTG programme has been announced as NEFG wishes to share their experiences and knowledge of Forest Certification with other forest owners.

Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the KTG programme will increase awareness and encourage good forest management for forest owners in Cavan, Louth, Meath and Monaghan.

Not only will good forest management practices be highlighted but the processes involved in Forest Certification will be outlined and, in addition, participants or their immediate family, will be paid €70 per meeting attended for a total of seven meetings.

The KTG is open to forest owners who have not taken part in the course in the previous three years, ie 2019 – 2021.

NEFG are opening this programme to both existing and prospective new members of the North East Forestry Group on a first come basis.

The first meeting will take place on Thursday August 25 in Kells, County Meath.

Professional forester, Sarah Standish, the Group Facilitator, will lead each module and provide forestry guidance and expertise on the subjects covered.

Donal Whelan and Mechteld Schuller worked with the NEFG on the Forest Certification Project when the Group obtained certification and will assist with the certification elements of the programme.

They will explain the roles and responsibilities of the Group Manager and the forest owners within a certification group structure.

By attending this KTG, forest owners will understand the longer-term benefits of good forest management and also of obtaining forest certification.

The discussion at these events in an informal structure, will suit forest owners, whether a new entrant into forestry or an experienced owner.

As part of the KTG, NEFG members’ forests will be visited to share experiences. NEFG will also have a forestry contractor show documentation he needs when doing simple forest operations on-site.

Financial and environmental benefits of Group Certification will also be discussed.

The seven meetings will include up to four field trips to various locations in the region. This KTG follows on from a successful programme run by the North East Forestry Group for the last four years with the added Forest Certification element in this programme.

This, along with various forestry related topics and latest forestry news, is available at www.northeastforestrygroup.ie

If you wish to register for the above upcoming Knowledge Transfer Group programme, contact northeastforestrygroup@gmail.com for further information and application.

Derek McCabe , Chairperson of North East Forestry Group said: “This Knowledge Transfer program is a fantastic opportunity for private forest owners who are thinking about certifying their forest to meet and discuss various challenges and to see how other private forest owners are managing their Woodlands.

"It’s an opportunity for private forestry owners to take control for the future of their investment, thereby maximising their returns. Knowledge is power and knowledge in a group setting is even more power. Take ownership of your forestry and bring it to the next level.”