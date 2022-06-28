North County hit for six as Safi wreaks havoc

Terenure bt North County by 9 wckts

North County’s batsmen will have nightmares about Terenure bowler Sadiq Safi who ripped through the visitors’ middle and bottom order and took no fewer than six wickets as the Fingal outfit were reduced to just 63 all out.

North County came into the game with confidence high, having made light work of Civil Service in the Alan Murray T20 Cup just a few days earlier.

Terenure, meanwhile, had won just one of their opening three games in the Championship and everything seemed to point to a home win.

Having won the toss North County elected to bat, hoping for a continuation of the good form shown recently by openers Niall McGovern and Jamie Grassi.

However, the visitors couldn’t have wished for a worse start, with Terenure striking an early blow through Raghav Grover who took the wicket of McGovern for a duck off just the third delivery of the afternoon.

Grover struck again in the fifth over when his delivery forced a mistake from Grassi who was dismissed having scored just 5.

John Mooney and Andrew Sheridan temporarily steadied the ship for North County, with Mooney scoring 15 pretty quickly before the partnership was broken up when Andrew Sheridan was run out.

Mooney and Eddie Richardson managed to get their side going again until the 15th over, by which time North County were on 50/3. However, Mooney’s dismissal for 20 proved decisive as Safi began his reign of terror by claiming his first wicket of the day.

After Mooney’s dismissal wickets fell at an alarming rate, with Safi wreaking havoc as he took five wickets in quick succession to leave the visitors stunned and all out for just 63.

Top-scorer for North County was Mooney with that contribution of 20, while no fewer than eight of the visiting batsman scored just five runs or less.

It looked a nigh-on impossible task for North County to pull this game from the fire, and so it proved as Terenure’s openers reached 39 before losing their first and only wicket, with Usman Ghaffar dismissing Seamus Lynch to leave the home side on 39/1.

In came Donal Vaughan who alongside Henry Dall eased their side past the very modest target set by North County.

Overall it was the easiest of wins for Terenure against a North County side who were left licking their wounds after an abysmal day with the bat.