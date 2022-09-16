Noel’s great fundraising legacy lives on with golf classic for St Michael’s House

Sinead Richardson, Darren Hughes, Kevin Hughes and Holly Carr with the new bus at the St Michael's House Golf Classic in Donabate Golf Club.

Darren Hughes and Jim Mooney at the St Michael's House Golf Classic in Donabate Golf Club.

The legacy of one of Fingal’s most tireless fundraisers was celebrated as he would have wanted it last week, with a charity golf classic which raised €17,000 for St Michael’s House.

The Noel Hughes Memorial Golf Classic in aid of St Michael’s House commemorated a man who raised over €100,000 for the charity through ten enjoyable annual golf classics.

Much-loved Donabate member Noel passed away in November and it was his wish that his family and friends carry on his fundraising efforts for the charity.

Some 120 golfers and friends of the charity teed off in 30 teams to support the sun-kissed event last week, resulting in over €17,000 being collected for the charity – a new record for the long-running event which will now take place annually at Donabate Golf Club.

And the organising committee were thrilled to unveil the Noel Hughes Memorial Bus, which is a purpose-built vehicle that will transport service users to and from St Michael’s House Castle Day Service locations.

The St Michael’s House classic at Donabate Golf Club was originally organised by Noel from Grange Park, to raise funds for his son Kevin’s residential home at Sallowood, Santry Avenue, and Castle Day Service, which he attends in Coolock,” said his son Darren.

“We, and many other families like us, are indebted to St Michael’s House for the work that they do.”

He added: “Thanks to the support of his care workers, Kevin and his friends have the confidence and skills to perform many tasks that enrich their lives.

“This classic provides practical help – funds raised this year will buy a defibrillator and some much-needed orthopaedic chairs for Castle Day Service as well as funding activities for service uses in Sallowood.”

Darren told the Fingal Independent: “On behalf of my mam and my two brothers, I’d like to thank Kevin’s care workers, and all of our friends and club colleagues who supported the classic – with special thanks to his friend Pat McNeill who did so much to make the day a success.

“Thanks to his pals, his very dear long-term supporters and Donabate Golf Club, we as a family are committed to keeping the classic going on an annual basis.”

Darren also thanked the many commercial supporters of the classic, including Bewley’s, Ad Vantage Media, Mason Hayes Curran, Boann Distillery and Integrity Security.

St Michael’s House provides a range of services to 1,663 children and adults with an intellectual disability in over 170 centres in the Greater Dublin Area and Navan in Co Meath.

Jim McCaughey from St Michael’s House Fundraising Department praised Noel’s legacy and fundraising work over the years.

Jim explained: “Noel was a real hero. Every year he worked tirelessly, and enthusiastically to raise funds for our services – always with a special welcome for everyone and a smile on his face.

“We at St Michael’s House will be forever grateful to him for his energy, enthusiasm and genuine interest in helping our staff and the services that they provide.”

The golf classic was won on 92 points (back 9) by Basil Cooney, Pat Scullion, Joe Keenan (Skerries), Ray Daly (Malahide).

In second place, also on 92 points were: Peter Conlon (Black Bush), Dermot Swarton (Castlewarden), Gerry Whelan (Edmonstown), Mick Brewer (Castlewarden).

The ladies team prize went to Marion Gorman, Jackie Doolan, Jean Ann Daly, Carmel Timmons with 82 pts.