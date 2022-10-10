No Holmpatrick comforts in Skerries defeat

Skerries' Kieran Leonard is pulled to the ground during Saturday's AIL match at Holmpatrick. Picture: Siobhan Taylor

Skerries' Oisin McKee grapples with an Instonians player during the AIL match at Holmpatrick. Picture: Siobhan Taylor

SKERRIES 7

INSTONIANS 43

VICTORS over Ballina on the opening day of the season, Skerries suffered a big reality check with this heavy home defeat to an Instonians side buoyed by their return to the All-Ireland League.

A beautiful day greeted the travelling Instonians players and spectators at Holmpatrick, but the Goats’ first-round win had come at some cost, with Tomas O’Donnell and both Mulcahy brothers lost to injury. This necessitated a reshuffle, with Paddy Bracken and Shane Murphy starting at half back, while Tom Mulvany and Ross Dempsey returned to the bench.

On paper this looked like a tough task for Skerries, and after a cagey first 15 minutes, with good maul defence by John Waters and committed tackling by Kieran Leonard and Peter O’Neill, Instonians kicked a penalty to the corner and their driving maul powered over for a 5-0 lead.

After 20 minutes Skerries were awarded a penalty on the 10-metre line which Shane Murphy narrowly missed, and soon after Mikey Sherlock received a yellow card for persistent team infringements.

True to form Instonians kicked to the corner and rumbled over again via hooker Neil Saulter with their well-oiled maul machine.

Around the half-hour mark Instonians were in again with possibly the try of the game following a ‘behind-the-back pass.

In the last 10 minutes of the half Skerries’ lineout continued to struggle and - perhaps to counter this - Tom Mulvany entered the fray as half-time came with the Goats trailing 15-0.

They began the second half with renewed vigour and strung together some good phases of play, which stretched Instonians, but too often they forced the pass and the contest was effectively over following two further tries in the 45th and 47th minutes, the second of which saw Saulter complete his hat-trick.

With more fresh legs on the field and an improving scrum and lineout, Skerries had plenty of ball in the last quarter. One length-of-the-field attack, with some great passing and off-loading, ended with Peter O’Neill being held up just short, and another well structured attack finished with Sam Deering being held up in-goal for a goal-line drop out.

Instonians were attacking from all parts of the field, though, and two further touchdowns resulted.

Skerries battled to the end and finished the game with a fine try by Kevin McGrath after an excellent pass from Mikey Sherlock. Shane Murphy’s successful conversion was to be the last act of the game.

This was a tough day at the office for what was a young Skerries team. However, the coaches and players sought to take positives from the experience. It is hoped the exposure will really help the youngsters and there is no doubt that Josh Ericson, Ben McKiernon, Ryan Kiernan and Taigh Keane are getting some vital AIL minutes under their teenage belts.

Paul O’Loughlen, Lorcan Jones, Ruairi Woods, Barry Murphy, Tomas O’Donnel, Ronan Mulcahy, Colin Doyle, George Harrington and Paddy Fay-Waytt are all due to return in the next couple of weeks.

Next up for Skerries is another road trip, this time to Bruff.

Skerries: K McGrath; D Goodman, D Lowndes, M Sherlock, O McKee; S Murphy, P Bracken; C Marrey, K Leonard, T Scuffil; J Waters, S Deering; P O’Neill, J Ericson, B McKiernon. Replacements: R Kiernan, T Mulvany, P Finn, R Dempsey.