No doubting Balbriggan’s spirit in face of adversity

NORTH KILDARE 32

BALBRIGGAN5

THE first half of the Leinster League campaign has ended with Balbriggan shipping their worst result and sitting in the relegation play-off place.

On paper it looked another bad day at the office, but for anyone who was there all you could have was pride in the way the remaining 12 men fought to the bitter end.

North Kildare kicked off and Balbriggan ran the ball back at them, but it was turned over and a large Kildare went on the rampage - only to be upended by the smallest man on the field, Balbriggan full back Mark Lynch, with a textbook tackle, one of many the youngster made on the day.

Mark Fay ran the ball out for Balbriggan, only for the Kildare men to attack again. This time they were awarded a penalty, but despite being in a good position their out-half kicked wide.

Balbriggan kicked long from the 22 and chased hard, with Campbell Davies-Webb and Andrew Brown up on the Kildare full back and forcing a turnover.

Good hands from Balbriggan saw them into the opposition 22, but then a penalty for not releasing let North Kildare up the field and from this they attacked the Balbriggan line. Despite good defending the visitors were unable to hold them out and they barged over for a try. Again the out half missed a relatively easy conversion.

Balbriggan went on the attack, with Caldwell and Reilly making some good yardage, and the backs looked dangerous when they got the ball to hand and put it across the line.

A good break by Brown saw him feed Scannell who in turn put Aaron Lacey away on the wing. He made great ground and was tackled short of the line. The ball went loose and was being kicked about by both sides, but unfortunately when Lacey regathered the referee decided he was in an offside position.

North Kildare cleared their lines with a long kick upfield and after winning the following line out they put a lovely kick across the pitch which was collected by their winger who got over in the corner.

It was an excellent try, but it was also a bit of the story of Balbriggan’s day, being up in the opposition 22 and seconds later conceding a touchdown.

North Kildare nearly added another score when their hooker gathered the kick-off and made off down the field at a deceptive speed. Mark Lynch was steamrollered out of the way but did enough to slow him to allow Andrew Brown make a try-saving tackle.

From there Balbriggan made good ground up the field, but a series of events over the next five minutes went against them.

Firstly, Campbell made a great run up the wing and then kicked ahead, and the North Kildare winger tried to keep the ball in play by slapping it down straight into Campbell’s face.

This knocked Campbell over and the ball went to touch. The referee decided immediately that this was a head injury and Campbell had to leave the field and would be unable to return.

In Balbriggan’s view it was probably not a concussion causing incident and certainly the player had no after-effects, and with no subs available Balbriggan had to plough on with 14 men.

They won the ensuing lineout and a great passing movement across the pitch saw them within metres of the line.

Again there was consternation as Balbriggan felt one of their players who was not part of the ruck was knocked over, but instead the referee gave a penalty against them.

North Kildare kicked long and Lacey fielded the ball but was awkwardly tacked by his opposite number who made heavy contact with Lacey’s thigh.

It was totally accidental but enough to put him out of the game. This had been Lacey’s first game of rugby and it was terrible to see it end after 20 minutes as he had made a very bright impact in the time that he was on the field.

Balbriggan were now down to 13, with both wingers gone and no subs available.

As the second half started North Kildare seemed to knock on as they got over for a try, but the referee saw nothing untoward and awarded the try. Even the North Kildare touch judge felt the official got it wrong.

Despite all the adversity Balbriggan did not give up and in fact were dominant in the scrum, twice pushing North Kildare off the ball.

Balbriggan tried to take advantage after a penalty was reversed for dissent as Caldwell took a quick tap. The Fingal side felt he was stopped within 10 metres by a high tackle, but instead a penalty was given against Balbriggan.

It was defended, Balbriggan worked their way up to the opposition line and it looked as if veteran hooker Davis had got over, but the ref was totally unsighted and gave a goal-line drop out.

Balbriggan attacked back once more and in a series of plays North Kildare lost two players to the bin for high tackles.

That still didn’t even up the numbers as Balbriggan were already down to 12 men, having lost Ludo Van Der Merwe to a foot injury.

Reilly and Adam O’Connor carried hard before Caldwell finally crashed over for a score which was richly deserved.

Caldwell was magnificent in leading and encouraging his men throughout.

As a Balbriggan fan all you could do was applaud the bravery of the team in the face of such odds.

With an ever-mounting injury list it was sad to see that there were a number of players who didn’t travel.

With seven key players still on the injury list and at least U-18s lost to senior clubs, it has been a very hard first half of the league, but as captain Caldwell said to his players after the match they all showed they had heart.

It has been a baptism of fire for some of the youngsters over the last two months, but each and every one of them has stood up to it and they aare all much better players for the experience.

If the team can get their injured players back as soon as possible they know there are no teams that are unbeatable, and Balbriggan will be looking for a couple of wins in the second half of the league.

There are two games left before the Christmas break, Coolmine away next Sunday - they are presently second - and leaders Athy at home on December 12th.

Either scalp would be a fitting Christmas present!