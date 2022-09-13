Newman welcomes news on Rivervalley all-weather sports facility

Local Swords (Ind.) Councillor, Joe Newman, has expressed his “great happiness” that the All- Weather pitch at Rivervalley is nearing completion.

He said: “This will be a fantastic facility for the local community. I am so delighted to see this dream come to fruition.”

Newman spoke of the time when he was a founding member of Rivervalley Rangers and a member of the resident’s association who fought off the developers of the time who wanted to build housing on the green area where the pitches are now located.

He explained: “I am so glad we had the vision, all those years ago, to see the sporting facilities that would be so badly needed in the area. The fight was worthwhile.”

The local councillor went on to say that he has great pride in having been so instrumental in bringing the local GAA and soccer clubs together to support an all-weather sporting facility for Rivervalley. He said he looks forward to seeing the facility in use for the community through the various clubs and organisations.