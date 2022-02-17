Newman urges Swords residents to engage with Fingal Development Plan

Local Swords councillor, Joe Newman (NP) is encouraging residents to engage with their local councillors regarding the 2023-2029 Fingal Development Plan.

The Fingal Development Plan will go on display in the coming weeks for a period of 12 weeks.

Cllr Newman has urged locals to visit the council offices or go online to view the plan and to contact him if they have any observations or concerns.

One key element of the plan that Cllr Newman considers to be critical is the green belt or “green necklace” around Swords.

He said: “It is crucial that these lands are set aside for amenities. They must be available to the residents of Swords and the public to provide for the development of recreational amenities.

"These areas could facilitate amenities such as woodlands and walking trails and provide many other benefits to the people of Swords, such as dog exercise areas, allotments, active travel initiatives, forest school and eco-tourism to name a few.

"But most of all to retrain and protect against any further urban sprawl.”

Newman has said he would like to alert residents of Swords that it is the job of every elected representative of Fingal and Swords to protect the interest of the people of their communities at council level.