Newman objects to proposed apartment development in Rivervalley

Local Swords Independent councillor, Joe Newman has confirmed he has lodged an appeal to an Bord Pleanála in relation to the proposed three storey 58-unit apartment development on church lands in Rivervalley.

According to Cllr Newman there are questions to be resolved as to who will manage the sheltered housing that is proposed for the apartment block.

Cllr Newman said he has been contacted by a number of angry residents who have very serious concerns about this proposed development.

He pointed out a substantial group of residents who live in Rivervalley are "outraged” that the land which they say was donated to the church by the previous landowners for local community purposes has been sold to a private developer to construct the three-storey apartment block.

Cllr Newman said this land should be used for the benefit of the people of Rivervalley “as it was always intended.”

He also said he fully supports the development of the parish hall, the house for local priest and the scout’s den.

Newman related the concerns of the Board of Managements (BOM) of the local Holy Family junior and senior schools, who he said are “astounded” that the lands have not been made available to them.

According to Cllr Newman, they say the site could provide for the much-needed space which is lacking on the existing school site.

Cllr Newman said The Holy Family schools also have “a dire need” for a bigger PE hall, as the existing one is not big enough to cater for the demand from both schools.

The schools, he added, also have a need for extra classrooms to cater for children with special needs.

Cllr Newman said the site in question is beside the schools on the St Laurence O’ Toole’s lands which was entrusted to them for local community use.

Cllr Newman said: “The land in question would be an ideal site to construct the much-needed special needs classrooms which are in short supply according to the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) and Minister of State for Education Josepha Madigan.”

“The BOM are shocked because the proposed three-storey block will be overlooking the school playgrounds. This will in effect deprive the school children of any privacy that they should be entitled to while playing in their school yard.”