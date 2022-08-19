Newbridge House Croquet Club hosts special day for Ukrainian refugees

On Monday August 8, Newbridge House Croquet Club hosted a special day for members of the Ukrainian community in Donabate.

The day started with some Croquet lessons by the Club members.

Anne Collins, PRO, Newbridge House Croquet Club says: “This was thirsty work so ice-cream was called for. But soon it was time for some more fun and games together.

"After a great lunch provided by the Shoreline Hotel Donabate, the fun continued with traditional family games on the lawn, musical chairs, statues and egg and spoon races.

"Afternoon and with things heating up everyone needed some fruit and juice to cool off, but soon it was back to the serious games of croquet with everyone joining in.”

The day ended at 5pm and everyone went home having made great friends, feeling tired, but happy.