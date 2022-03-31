Newbridge Demesne in Donabate launches new Historical Parkland Tour

Fingal Mayor Seána Ó Rodaigh and Aileen O’Connor at the launch of new Historical Parkland Tour at Newbridge House.

As if there was not already enough to do at the beautiful Newbridge House and Farm in Donabate, the park has now launched a new tour.

Newbridge House and Farm are delighted to launch Historical Parkland Tours of Newbridge Demesne where the splendid Donabate stately home is situated.

Newbridge is Fingal’s largest park and has been beautifully cared for by Fingal County Council since its acquisition in 1985.

Designed in the 1770s in the naturalistic style, the parkland at Newbridge remains relatively unchanged making it one of Ireland’s best preserved 18th century landscapes.

The words of one visitor in 1801 still ring true today when he wrote that Newbridge Demesne is ‘delightfully situated’ and ‘elegantly planted with a variety of forest and other ornamental trees, in the highest state of presentation’.

Step outside on this guided walking tour and explore the historic landscape at Newbridge on the new Parkland tour.

Charting three centuries this tour will take in the Brownian design, flora and fauna, and the stories of how our ancestors lived, worked, and played outdoors.

Tours are at 11am every Saturday and Sunday from April to September and last approximately one hour.

Tickets for the new tour are available online and at reception. For private group bookings contact: reservations@newbridgehouseandfarm.com