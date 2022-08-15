New wastewater infrastructure for Loughshinny will allow for further growth of the area

New wastewater infrastructure for Loughshinny will not only protect bathing water quality but it will facilitate future growth of the area, a Dublin Fingal Senator has said.

As part of a €4.5m investment, Irish Water, working with Fingal County Council, has completed upgrade works and put a stop to the flow of wastewater to an overloaded septic tank which allowed a discharge to seep into the sea.

Irish Water has since decommissioned the old septic tank, constructed a new underground pumping station and 2.5km of new pipeline and transferred wastewater away from Loughshinny.

Irish Water’s Regional Lead Olive Marshall says of the completed work, which complies with the EPA’s wastewater discharge authorisation for Balbriggan/Skerries: “Not only have we safeguarded the environment with this project, but we have provided wastewater services to meet the needs of both domestic and commercial customers in Loughshinny for years to come.

“We thank all the local residents and businesses for their co-operation and patience while the works were ongoing.

“Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.”

A Dublin Fingal Senator has welcomed the significant investment by Irish Water in new and upgraded wastewater infrastructure for Loughshinny.

Speaking recently of the investment, Senator Regina Doherty (FG) said: “With the fine weather we have had over the last number of weeks, more and more people have made use of the great coastal resources we have here in North County Dublin. It’s wonderful to see locals and visitors alike enjoying our beaches.

“Not so long ago, inadequately-treated wastewater from Loughshinny was pumped straight into the Irish Sea, obviously harming the environment and coastal wildlife, while also causing difficulty for those bathers and swimmers.”

Senator Doherty said that the investment by Irish Water of €4.5 million in new wastewater infrastructure for Loughshinny would protect bathing water while also facilitating future growth of the area.

The Fine Gael Senator said that not only is this of huge benefit to bathers in Loughshinny, but it also protects the environment by stopping the flow of wastewater into the sea.

She said: “The old septic tank has been decommissioned, and Irish Water has constructed a new underground pumping station and 2.5km of new pipeline and transferred wastewater away from our coastal area.

"This will bring relief to anyone making use of the sea in Loughshinny and its surrounding areas.

Senator Doherty concluded: “It’s great to see so many people visiting our coastal areas in Fingal this summer. I want to take this opportunity to also mention Rush South Beach, Balcarrick Beach and Portmarnock Beach, all of which have been awarded Blue Flags by An Taisce for their outstanding water quality.

“This summer, as ever, I would urge everyone to enjoy the sea responsibly by paying attention when and where it is safe to swim, and by always respecting the water.”