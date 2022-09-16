New traffic calming measures proposed for Rosepark in Balrothery

Fingal County Council has approved the implementation of traffic-calming measures at Rosepark, Balrothery, Co Dublin.

The traffic-calming measures are in accordance with powers conferred under Section 38 of the Road Traffic Act 1994 and Section 46 of the Public Transport Regulation Act, 2009.

Local councillors were advised of this proposed scheme on June 9 2022.

The proposed scheme includes the provision of 1 no. bus friendly ramp, with “zebra crossing” markings.

The public consultation process commenced on the June 22 2022 by way of a notice in the public press and details uploaded to the Public Consultation Portal at https://consult.fingal.ie.

Plans and particulars of the proposed scheme were available to view online from June 22 through the Public Consultation Portal, and at Balbriggan, Donabate and Rush Libraries and County Hall, Swords advising the public that submissions could be made to Fingal County Council not later than Wednesday July 20 2022.

Speaking at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, a council official pointed out that a raised “zebra crossing” was being installed at the location, as there was insufficient room for a signalised crossing.

The official also confirmed that a total of two trees would be removed as part of works, which would be replaced at another suitable location.

Cllr Tony Murphy (NP) asked if the map which was shown at the last meeting was the same as today’s, because it had been “in error.”

He asked if another location had been assessed for a signalised crossing as opposed to a zebra crossing, as this had been the preference of local residents.

Cllr Karen Power (GR) said she had “no issue” with the removal of trees, provided they would be replaced.

Responding to Cllr Murphy, the council official said that a signalised crossing would be unsuitable for the location due to private driveways along the road, and that the correct map was now on display.

Cllr Grainne Maguire (NP) said the traffic management scheme was “a very welcome proposal” for the people of Balrothery, who had been “very vocal” in their requests for traffic-calming measures.

Pointing out this was “probably the first of many” traffic-calming measures that will be required at Balrothery, Cllr Maguire said she was “fully supportive” of the council’s proposal.

The traffic-calming measures were approved by the committee.