New space for Rush artists to display their work

Rush artists have received a major boost after a local businessman offered them a regular space to display their work.

According to local artist Cormac Dennis, lack of exhibition space in the town has been an ongoing source of frustration.

“There are some very talented artists in Rush but it can be difficult to find space to display their work,” he said.

Now, Shane Byrne, owner of Visuals Framing, has stepped in to offer wall space to local artists at his premises on South Shore Road in Rush.

The venue is currently hosting ‘A Festival of Light and Colour’, an exhibition of 25 stunning artworks, running until August 28.

A series of solo and group shows are already booked in at the new gallery between now and early 2023.

Cormac said Shane’s gesture is greatly appreciated by local artists who have been “starved” of exhibition space, despite a wealth of talent in the area.

“This offers artists a chance to promote their work in a small gallery environment,” he said.

“The range and standard of art on view over the coming months will be a testament to the breadth and quality of creativity in North County Dublin,” he concluded.