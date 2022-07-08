New round of funding for Fingal community centres releases says Senator Doherty

Community groups and organisations in Fingal are invited to apply for a new round of funding for the upgrade and refurbishment of community centres, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

The online registration process is now open, and the closing date for applications is July 14.

Senator Regina Doherty said: “The fund will provide grants of between €10,000 and €300,000 for the upgrade of community facilities.

“Fine Gael wants to build stronger and safer communities by making our towns, villages and parishes across Fingal better places to live, work, run a business and raise a family.

“My colleague, Minister Heather Humphreys TD, has announced that registration is now open for a new €15 million capital fund for the upgrade and refurbishment of Community Centres.”

Funding is available for capital works such as improvements to communal facilities such as kitchen and toilet facilities, energy retrofitting, new windows/doors/heating systems, works to address safety concerns and works to improve disability access.

All interested applicants in Fingal must register online at gov.ie/CommunityCentresFund. Before July 14.

Registration for the fund must be completed prior to submitting a formal application.

Senator Doherty said: “I would strongly encourage local groups and organisations in Fingal to attend these information sessions and learn about the application process and criteria before submitting their formal application.

“Applicants can also register to attend an information session at gov.ie/CommunityCentresFund.

“Completing these two important steps will help to ensure your organisation is well placed to submit a strong application to this Fund.”

Minister Humphreys said: “I’m reminding interested groups that there is just two weeks to go for them to submit their applications to my Department for consideration.

“I believe this initiative will have a hugely positive impact in communities the length and breadth of the country.

“Above all, this Fund will breathe new life into towns and villages, bring communities together, and create a welcoming space for people to socialise.”

Minister Humphries added: “For any community group that still has questions about their applications, I’m urging you today to attend the final online information clinic, which is taking place on Monday, July 11th.”

The final support clinic will take place on Monday July 11 2022 from 12.30pm to 2pm and groups must register here to attend: https://ti.to/pobal/community-centres-investment-fund-online-application-support-clinics.