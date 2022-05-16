New round of funding available for Fingal community centres

Community groups and organisations in Fingal are invited to apply for a new round of funding for the upgrade and refurbishment of community centres, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Senator Doherty said: “My colleague, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced that registration is now open for a new €15 million capital fund for the upgrade and refurbishment of Community Centres.

“The Community Centre Investment Fund will provide grants of between €10,000 up to a maximum of €300,000.

“Funding is available for capital works such as improvements to communal facilities such as kitchen and toilet facilities, energy retrofitting, new windows, doors and heating systems, works to address safety concerns and works to improve disability access.

“All interested applicants in Fingal must register online at gov.ie/CommunityCentresFund. Registration for the fund must be completed prior to submitting a formal application.

“The formal application process will open on Tuesday, June 7 and closes on Thursday, July 14, 2022. I would encourage all community centres in our area – such as Skerries Community Centre, which is used by so many local clubs – to apply.”

Fingal TD, Deputy Alan Farrell has also welcomed the funding and reminded potential applicants that online information sessions will be made available on how to apply for the funds.

He said: “Minister Humphreys has also announced that her Department will host online information sessions on Wednesday, May 18 from 2:30pm to 4pm and Wednesday, June 1 from 2:30pm – 4pm.

Deputy Farrell said: “I would strongly encourage local groups and organisations in Fingal to attend these information sessions and learn about the application process and criteria before submitting their formal application. Applicants can also register to attend an information session at gov.ie/CommunityCentresFund.

“Completing these two important steps will help to ensure your organisation is well placed to submit a strong application to this fund.”

.”