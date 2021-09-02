New Rolestown development plans to breathe new life into old school building and derelict mill

Plans for the redevelopment of the old school site in Rolestown.

A long-anticipated redevelopment of a site that stretches from the old Rolestown National School building down to a former cornmill known locally as ‘The Mill’ has been advanced with the lodging of a planning application for the site to Fingal County Council.

SDRR Site One Ltd is seeking planning persmission for the 3.56 hectare site to build 21 two-storey homes as well as a creche, a co-working space and a farmer's market.

The developers are also seeking to renovate the mill building to provide a cultural museum and to renovate the Miller’s House to provide tea rooms, while a restaurant/café facility is planned for the former stables on the site.

A garden centre with a covered glasshouse is also proposed for the site.

The proposal also includes new public open spaces, including a riverside public park, provision of 92 car parking spaces and 40 cycle parking spaces.

The proposed development is located within an Architectural Conservation Area and includes works to a protected structure known as the Killossery Mill Complex & Houe..

A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared in respect of the proposed development.

The cornmill forms part of a large site wich extends to the west and includes the former, mid-20th century school building. Much of the original school buidling will be retained and used for co-working spaces.

The cornmill complex consists of a free-standing Miller’s House, the cornmill itself, a stable and the remains of a former dairy. The complex adjoins a late medieval church and associated churchyard to the south and both the mill and the church are protected.

PA Architects have designed the proposed development and the planning application has been accompanied by a detailed historical study of the site.

It is understood the cornmill complex dates back to the 17th century and the medieval church of St Lasra dates back to the late 12th and 13 th centuries.

All the buildings that remain on site are in a serious state of disrepair and will take a lot of restoration work.

The plan ties together two sites at the school and the mill that locals will have a lot of memories wrapped up in. However both sites have fallen into dereliction and become a local eyesore. The plans seek to bring the sites back to life.