New figures show rents spiralling out of control in Fingal, says local TD

Sinn Féin TD for Fingal, Louise O’Reilly, has commented on the latest rental report from Daft.ie which shows that rents are continuing to rise to worrying levels in Fingal.

Renters in North County Dublin faced average rent increases of 14.6% in the first three months of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

The average monthly asking rent in the first three months of 2022 was €1,941.

Deputy O’Reilly said: “The latest Daft.ie rental report for the first three months of 2022 shows that the average asking rent is up 14.6% in Fingal compared to this time last year.

“This is a crisis. These shocking rent increases are not accompanied by similar hikes in wages and with the cost of living through the roof, people will struggle to meet these rises.

“People on ordinary incomes are struggling to pay the cost of their rent and are under huge financial pressure. Far too many workers and families across Swords, Skerries, Balbriggan, Malahide, Donabate, and across north county Dublin are worrying every day about how they will pay their rent."

The Sinn Féin Deputy said the 2% cap in rent pressure zones “clearly” isn’t working, while those living outside rent pressure zones are feeling the full force of the market rises.

She added: "The government must stand up for renters here in Fingal, and Minister O’Brien must stand up for his constituents, and ensure that rents are cut drastically, so that they are at levels that are affordable for people on ordinary incomes.”

Deputy O’Reilly called for a ban on rent increases on all existing and new tenancies, and for Government to “put money back in renters’ pockets” through a refundable tax credit.

She concluded: “Government must also accept that we need to see affordable cost rental delivered at scale. At least 4,000 units per year to meet affordable rental demand.”

Nationwide rents in the first quarter of 2022 were an average of 11.7% higher than the same period a year earlier, according to the latest Rental Report by daft.ie.

The average market rent nationwide between January and March was €1,567 per month, up 2.8% on the last three months of 2021 and more than double the low of €765 per month seen in late 2011.