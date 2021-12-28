New family of Alpacas ready to meet visitors at Newbridge Farm in Donabate

While Santa and his reindeers may be done with their busiest night of the year, there still was much activity at Newbridge House and Farm this week as a whole family of alpacas joined the rest of the resident Donabate animals to help spread some New Year joy to visitors.

To add to the excitement, a new baby alpaca – called a cria - has arrived into the family and the team at Newbridge are calling on members of the public to help give him a name.

He joins his Mam Lilly, Dad Manny, and his two sisters Beth and Molly at the iconic heritage location in Fingal.

The family of five will be on show as part of the Farm Tour and will be staying at the farm for the next month.

Domesticated by the Moche people in Peru about 6,000 years ago, alpacas are now found globally. Fed on a specially made alpaca mix, an apple a day and some hay, the fluffy animals come in over 20 colours.

Along with being adorable, intelligent, inquisitive animals they are prized as one of the most valuable livestock around the world.

Part of the Camelid Family, they are closely related to llamas and have lived high in the Andes for thousands of years and where they were an integral part of the ancient Inca civilization.

The Deputy Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Daniel Whooley, said: “Newbridge House and Farm is a fantastic place to visit at any time of the year, so it’s wonderful news to hear that there’s a new addition to the alpaca family who have chosen to celebrate the festive season with us in Fingal.

“What’s more, there’s a great opportunity for someone to come up with a name befitting of our newest resident!”

The winner of the naming competition will receive a family pass to Newbridge House and Farm and a gift from the Farm Gift Shop.

Unfortunately, the baby alpaca stays - that’s not your prize!

To enter, please visit the Newbridge Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NewbridgeHouseandFarm/ and be in with a chance to win.