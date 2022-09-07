New era begins with completion of first phase of new build for Malahide Portmarnock Educate Together

Emotions were running high for the community of Malahide Portmarnock Educate Together Secondary School as the first phase of their new school build came to fruition last Friday September 2.

Gathered for the formal handover were Adrienne Flynn, representing the school’s patron, Educate Together, David Graham, Chairperson to the Board of Management, and Aoife Kelly-Gibson, Principal of MPETSS.

The handover took a little over an hour as they inspected the building and Aoife, together with caretaker Derek Dunne, was introduced to the Building Management Systems.

All met with the Department of Education’s Project Manager, Marc Cunningham, ABM Site Manager, Thomas Brennan, the KSN management company who worked in tandem with ABM, and other ABM representatives.

Representatives from Varming Consulting Engineers and JJ Rhatigan were also in attendance.

This was a particularly poignant moment for David Graham (Chairperson) and Amanda Downes (Patron Representative on the Board of Management of MPETSS), who led the original parent campaign for an Educate Together Secondary School in the Malahide/Portmarnock area.

For Principal Aoife, who is originally from Malahide, this is a wonderful opportunity to support the students in the area and create even more educational opportunities for future careers.

MPETSS is now as far as 5th year and has recently welcomed six new classes of first years. The school is expanding rapidly and is expected to reach 1,000 pupils by 2028.

The wonderful staff of MPETSS will be spending the next three days setting up classrooms and general areas of the school in collaboration with the moving and delivery companies.

This week will see the delivery of thousands of pieces of equipment, hundreds of chairs, tables, lockers, whiteboards, presses and many other educational supports.

Students are due back into the building on Thursday 8th September.

This state of the art school includes a beautiful community space for lunches and events. The yard is equipped with a full basketball court, a half court and a chill-out space with picnic tables.

An alternative sensory space has been set aside for students who require a little more calm, away from the main yard. The builders have levelled the ground adjacent to the yard to allow for a grass football pitch.

The current Phase 1 build includes four Science labs, one Technology room, one DCG room, two Home Economics rooms, one Textile room, one Art room, two Music rooms (one of which will be used as a PE training room along with the Community Space), Meditation Room, Autism Class, Support Education Class, and a Sensory Space.

Phase 2 includes an Engineering Suite, Materials Technology Wood, a second Art room, Media Space and state-of-the art Sports Hall with fitness suite and changing rooms.

There will also be a further 5 basketball courts.

The community of MPETSS are really looking forward to seeing the completion of the whole school.

MPETSS Open Evening – Thursday 29th September. Full details will be on the school website www.mpetss.ie or on social media:

Facebook: Malahide/Portmarnock Educate Together Secondary School.

Twitter: Malahide Portmarnock ETSS@mpetss

The contact details for the school are: office@mpetss.ie 01-9631299