New energy upgrade supports are a ‘game changer’ for Fingal homes says Greens

Fingal Greens have welcomed the new Home Energy Upgrade Scheme launched by Minister Eamon Ryan recently in what is the biggest home insulation and retrofit scheme ever offered in the State.

The scheme will include a new suite of measures that will make it easier for homeowners to undertake home energy upgrades, from individual measures such as attic insulation to a full retrofit.

For private homes, new grants will cover close to half the cost (45-51%) of a deep retrofit that will improve the energy efficiency to a high B2 rating. That means grants of more than €25,000 may be offered to individual householders to help pay for deep retrofits of their homes.

Cllr Ian Carey, who represents the Swords LEA, said: “Up until now for most people getting major insulation work done on your home has been too expensive and complicated.

“This week the Government changed that, with the announcement of a range of new supports for those looking to improve their homes. The aim is to make the process easier and more affordable.

“It is going to ensure that the people of Fingal have warmer homes and will spend less on their energy bills in the long-term.”

In addition to the provision for deep retrofitting, there will also be 80 per cent grants available to households who opt for more minor works, such as insulating attics or cavity walls, reducing the overall cost of such works and making them accessible to more people across the country.

Cllr Karen Power, who represents the Balbriggan LEA, said: “Roughly half the homes in the country need upgraded insulation in their attic, which can lower the cost of heating the family home by 25% every year or between €400 and €500.

I’m also delighted to see that a there will be a network of ‘one-stop-shops’ created to assist people from Fingal undertaking a deep retrofit to get information about the application process, financing, and construction.

“I know that people will take comfort in knowing that there is one location for any retrofitting information that they might need in future.”

Households most at risk of energy poverty will also be eligible for a Free Energy Upgrade Scheme.