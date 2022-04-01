New Dublin Coastal Trail to start in Skerries and bring new tourists to Fingal

A new Dublin Coastal Trail, stretching from Skerries in the north through to Killiney in the south has been developed to aid tourism businesses along the coast and promote the rich history and vibrancy of Dublin’s coastal towns.

Easily accessible by rail and encouraging visitors to journey out of the city, the Dublin Coastal Trail aims to bring new life to Dublin’s coastline.

Along with Skerries, key locations highlighted in Fingal include Malahide and Howth.

In showcasing the wide range of coastal locations, their proximity to the city centre, their accessible experiences and local authenticity, the coastal trail will further secure Dublin’s position as a must-visit destination.

Developed by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Fingal County Council, Dublin City Council, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, and Irish Rail, it is hoped the trail will open access to the Dublin coastline and encourage visitors to explore the towns, outdoor activities and attractions that lie within easy reach of the city centre.

Fáilte Ireland has invested €700,000 into the trail, with signage installed in 11 towns and villages along the route, highlighting key visitor attractions and experiences.

The Dublin Coastal Trail is the culmination of a four-year orientation programme with key industry stakeholders and will enable visitors to better navigate and explore everything that Dublin city and county has to offer.

Visitors will be able to walk, cycle or take a rail service along the route, with way-finding signs in six languages to ensure accessibility for international visitors.

The new trail will encourage domestic and international tourists to explore Dublin’s coastal region, immersing themselves in the coastal villages and increasing stay time in the region.

Welcoming the opening of the new trail, Mayor of Fingal, Cllr Seána Ó Rodaigh said: “This is a fabulous addition to a truly wonderful coastline that everyone should explore for themselves. We are delighted that Fingal has been able to partner with Fáilte Ireland on the development of the Dublin Coastal Trail and the opportunity it brings for us to showcase some of the most stunning views going and to highlight an area rich in history, natural beauty and man-made heritage.

“The easily walkable trail means visitors and local residents alike will be able to discover some hidden gems right across the county whilst also enjoying the fantastic benefits of being in the great outdoors. What’s more is that it’s all readily accessible from the hustle and bustle of the city centre, making this a welcome tourist attraction that will not only help boost the local economy but also support the health and wellbeing of those taking in the memorable views.”

CEO of Fáilte Ireland Paul Kelly added: “The launch of the Dublin Coastal Trail is a fantastic addition to the Dublin portfolio and adds to its appeal as a vibrant city break destination.

"Improved visitor orientation from the city and out to the Dublin coastline will crucially enable visitors to better immerse themselves in local experiences which will spread the economic benefits of Dublin tourism across a wider geographical area.”