New county library will be a ‘transformative development’ for Fingal

In what she describes as “a transformative development”, County Librarian, Betty Boardman reveals just what lies ahead for local bookworms when the new county library opens in Swords Cultural Quarter.

"This will be a transformative development for the library service in Fingal and for people living in the town. Swords is after all the main town in Fingal and the administrative capital of the county, and has long needed a county library”, she says.

"The new library will of course replace the existing branch in Swords, that library is just under 40 years old now, and although we have terrific library staff there, the building does not function as a modern public library.

"The new county library will have plenty of books and reading material, but will also provide intuitive and immersive technology experience”, she explains.

“The technology will be built-in and seamless and will include self-service kiosks and a large book-sorting machine, all designed to enhance customer experience.”

Crucially, Ms Boardman says, the technology will also facilitate remote working and learning, and will provide access to collections, resources and information in a variety of formats.

The county library will include a children’s area, a separate adults’ area, adult fiction, adult non-fiction, meeting rooms, event spaces, study spaces and a “quiet area” for reading and reflection.

There will be plenty of opportunity to hold cultural and educational events, such as book and poetry readings, music recitals, talks and creative writing, Ms Boardman points out.

Speaking of the ambitious plans for the new county library, Fionnuala May, County Architect says: "We want it to be a “cool” space for younger people to use, and that it’s seen as somewhere new and interesting and inviting in Swords, but at the same time we still want it to be recognised as a traditional kind of a library.

"So there are elements of that, that you can go in and other cohorts and other residents of Swords can use it equally, be it people who are into local studies or people who have small children and want to introduce them to the world of reading.”

Ms May concludes: "With the library, which has a big mix of types of spaces, we’ll be able to make it useful and inviting to lots of different people.”