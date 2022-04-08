New CCTV powers welcomed in the fight against fly-tipping in Fingal

The Fingal Green Party has welcomed the news that Fingal County Council will soon be given powers to use CCTV and other technologies to tackle illegal dumping and littering, while also ensuring that there are robust data protection safeguards in place. While there are many litter black spots across the community, to date.

The council’s ability to use CCTV to identify and target offenders has previously been restricted due to data protection regulations.

Cllr Ian Carey, who represents Swords, said: “Most people are filled with rage when they see domestic dumping in our parks and back roads. I’m very happy that the council will now be able to pursue these people and hopefully the use of CCTV will also deter others. We have to do everything we can to stop the mindless destruction of our countryside by very few illegal dumpers.”

Cllr Karen Power, who represents Balbriggan and Skerries, added: “While only a minority of citizens illegally dump or burn their waste, the impact of litter and fly-tipped waste on the environment, and often our most beautiful locations, is a blight on our community.

“We need to empower the local authority, who is responsible for waste management and enforcement, to target these practices and penalise those responsible.

“The Circular Economy Bill, brought before the Dáil today, will finally make this possible while also protecting the privacy rights of the public.”

Cllr. David Healy who represents Howth/Malahide said: “This news will be strongly welcomed by the community organisations across the county who do so much to look after the local environment, and the council’s own waste enforcement teams who will make good use of these extra powers.”

The Circular Economy Bill 2022 will bring in a suite of measures that puts into law many of the commitments the Government has made in the Waste Action Plan for a Circular Economy and last year’s Whole-of-Government Circular Economy Strategy. The transition to a circular economy represents a shift away from the linear ‘take, make and waste’ model, which relies on a steady supply of natural resources to create products and packaging. It also has the potential to create sustainable growth and jobs.

Minister of State with responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth TD, said: “We have to rethink the way we consume the goods and materials we use every day. Not only are we producing inordinate levels of waste, 45% of Greenhouse gas emissions come from producing those goods and materials.

“The idea of a circular economy is based on an approach where the value of products, materials and resources is maintained in the economy for as long as possible, and the generation of waste is minimised.

“It also embraces the concept of waste as a resource and a secondary raw material that can be reused and recycled.

“Through a mix of economic incentives and smarter regulation we can achieve far more sustainable patterns of production and consumption.”