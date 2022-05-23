New burial grounds bye-laws to go to public consultation

New burial grounds bye-laws will be going out on public consultation in the coming months, Fingal County Council has confirmed.

The council was responding to a motion tabled at a Local Area Committee meeting by Cllr Adrian Henchy, which asked the council to provide an update on the review of current and future cemeteries as well as graveyard by-laws across the Rush/Lusk Electoral area.

Tabling his motion at the meeting, Cllr Adrian Henchy also asked the Chief Executive to outline “how the general public will be able to partake in this long overdue review.”

Speaking at the Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Adrian Henchy said there was an opportunity to look at the graveyard by-laws, as the county has been operating within those by-laws for a lengthy period of time.

Cllr Henchy said there are different rules and regulations for different cemeteries throughout the county, and “hopefully” there’d be an opportunity in public consultation to gain “absolute clarity” on these.

In his own area of Donabate/Portrane, he said, whereas it was once the case that people who were buried in the area were from the area, now the cemetery is full of people from all over Fingal.

He believed, he said, this was replicated in other cemeteries across the county, and he knew this was an issue in Lusk cemetery, where they have very little capacity to bury people from the local area.

He welcomed the debate, he said, and hoped the new by-laws would become enacted in the coming months.

Cllr Cathal Boland (NP) said he believed it was important to allow the general public have the debate around cemeteries, as there was “definitely a sense” in the community “that they don’t want to be sent to big massive graveyards.”

*He knew some graveyards were not suited to housing urns, he said, but the council did own sizeable land which may present “an attractive option.”

Responding to councillors, an official said that the by-laws are about the overall management of graveyards, and the space for discussion about columbarium walls (for urns) was through the Development Plan.

The consultation process had not started on the by-laws but councillors would be consulted regarding draft by-laws in due course, the official confirmed.

This would be followed by a period of public consultation, then brought back to the Strategic Policy Committee (SPC), and ultimately again to councillors.

The council hoped to bring draft by-laws to the SPC by September, the official said.

A report from the council stated: “The draft Burial Grounds Bye-Laws will be going out on public consultation in the coming months.

“The procedures set out in Sections 198-209 of the Local Government Act 2001 for the making of a Bye-Law will be adhered to in relation to the advertising, public consultation and the making of the Bye-Laws which is a reserved function of the full Council.

"The draft Bye Laws will be advertised in national and local papers and submissions and observations with regard to the draft Bye Laws can be made on the consult.ie portal site.”