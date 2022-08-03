New Boots store opens at Terminal 2 in Dublin Airport

Boots Ireland is proud to announce the opening of a new store in Terminal 2 of Dublin Airport.

The new location in T2 brings the total number of Boots stores in Ireland to 91 as the company continues its investment into the growth and expansion of stores across the country.

The new Boots store, which recently opened its doors, employs 27 people and is open between 4am and 6pm, 7 days a week. Located in T2’s extensive shopping area, the new store will offer airside customers exciting and exclusive brands, health and wellness products and access to expert advice, all delivered with the great care that Boots Team Members are known for.

Employing over 2,200 people nationwide, Boots Ireland was recently named as the most reputable pharmacy in Ireland according to the 2022 Ireland RepTrak® study. Last year, the company invested €5m in revamping a number of its stores across the country.

Store Manager, Kim Weldon said: “We are delighted to open the doors of our new Boots Ireland store in Terminal 2 of Dublin Airport. It is a busy and bustling location, with thousands of people passing through daily. We will be on hand to welcome all customers with an extended range of health, wellness and beauty products as well as trusted advice.”