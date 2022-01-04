New Beaverstown pro swings into action

BEAVERSTOWN Golf Club have announced the appointment of Monaghan man Brian Sweeney as their new head PGA Golf Professional.

The Donabate-based club have moved quickly to replace their previous Head Professional Gavin Byrne who has left Beaverstown to take up a similar role further up the M1 in Laytown & Bettystown Golf Club.

Brian arrives from Naas Golf Club, having spent six years there, and was a hugely popular choice amongst the Beaverstown Club Committee according to Mark Buckley, who is facilities officer at the club.

“We had eight applicants for the role and after the interview process was completed I think it is fair to say that Brian was the standout candidate,” said Buckley.

“He is a great lad and very charismatic and he came across as very well prepared and very polished during the interview.

“I know our club chairman Sean Browne was very impressed with Brian and we all feel he will be a great fit for our club. He started his new role on New Year’s Day and he told me he was absolutely delighted to get going and he looks forward to meeting and getting to know all of our members,” stated Mark.

“He has clothing in the shop already and he will look to expand on the range that we have already, and he will be a regular presence around the club giving lessons to our members and offering advice with regards to what equipment to use and how to improve their game.

“We don’t have a driving range at the club, but we do have an excellent short game practice area and an indoor swing room and Brian will be on hand to give our members expert advice on those aspects of the game. He will also be heavily involved with our junior golf programme which caters for boys and girls, and it’s safe to say the next generation of our local golfers are in good hands with Brian.

“The role of the head pro at a golf club has probably evolved over the years, and as well as helping out behind the scenes and looking after the club shop they are also basically there as front-of-house representatives who will meet and greet people on arrival to the club and promote the golf club in a positive way.

“It’s been a very good few years for our club and we’ve been working really hard to make improvements all over the course and the clubhouse, and as well as that we are pretty much at full membership. Covid has actually seen the vast majority of golf clubs increase their memberships over the last couple of years and the sport is booming in Ireland right now.

“Of course I have to acknowledge the great work that our previous head professional Gavin Byrne did during his time with us and we wish him nothing but the best as he begins his new role in Laytown & Bettystown Golf Course.

“Gavin was a great guy who, like Brian, is also from Monaghan, and he was very popular with all our members during his five-year spell with us. He’s a big loss to the club, but we’ve been lucky to be able to replace him with Brian who I’m sure will continue the great work done by Gavin during his time here.

“Gavin gave a brilliant farewell speech to us all just before Christmas and we wish him nothing but the best in his new role,” concluded Mark.