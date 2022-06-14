New affordable homes for Castleland Park in Balbriggan

Local TD and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien has approved funding of €1.7M under the Affordable Housing Fund for 23 affordable purchase homes at Castleland Park in Balbriggan.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) is a Department of Housing scheme which is available to local authorities and enables them to make affordable homes available to eligible purchasers at prices significantly below market rates.

Minister O’Brien said: “I am very pleased to again be able to give approval for much needed affordable homes in Fingal and I have to commend Fingal County Council for another comprehensive and successful application to the fund.

“This Government have a plan, Housing for All, and it sets us on a path to deliver thousands more of these homes all across the country.

“As a TD for North County Dublin I know just how acutely the affordability constraints are felt by people, young and not so young, and the struggle they face in finding a home in their own locality. We want to put the dream of home ownership back in reach for these people.”

Minister O’Brien concluded: “This is merely the start of hundreds of affordable homes which will be delivered in the Castlelands area.”