New €400 payment for Fingal homes housing refugees from the war in Ukraine

A local TD and Minister of State has welcomed Government approval of a monthly flat rate Recognition Payment of €400 per property in respect of individual properties (shared or vacant) pledged to house Ukraine refugees.

The payment will be conditional on a minimum time commitment for hosting (six months), with payments continuing for hosting arrangements beyond this timeframe.

Minister of State Joe O’Brien has welcomed details of a €400 monthly payment to be made to those who provide accommodation for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Payments will be backdated for those providing accommodation since the outbreak of the conflict.

The rate is not related to any specific named additional costs or category of costs incurred.

The payment will be exempt from income tax and excluded from any means testing for other schemes of State supports.

The Department of Social Protection will administer the payment on behalf of the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth. Applicants will apply to the Department of Social Protection to receive the payment and the payment will be conditional on a minimum time commitment for hosting (six months), with payments continuing for hosting arrangements beyond this timeframe.

A sunset clause of March 2023 will be in place, at which point payments will cease, unless further legislation is enacted.

Recognising that there are a significant number of private hosting arrangements in place which have been made outside the Irish Red Cross pledge process, the payment will be available to all people hosting those who have arrived here from Ukraine, irrespective of whether this arrangement was made privately and directly or made through the Irish Red Cross pledge process.

Minister of State O’Brien said: “The response from the Irish public here in Fingal and around the country has been incredible. Community Response Fora have been set up in every local authority area to coordinate local responses to the Ukraine crisis.

“People across Ireland have opened up their homes to those people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine and arriving in Ireland in increasing numbers and the Government is supporting this process.

“The €400 monthly payment for all those who are hosting people fleeing the war in Ukraine is in recognition of this contribution to the effort. This will be for all hosts, whether arrangements were made through the Irish Red Cross or otherwise and will run for an initial one year basis.”

He added: “Many people and communities all around the country have stepped forward on a voluntary basis to reach out and help people from Ukraine. The introduction of this new payment will recognise this voluntary effort and the contribution of people offering accommodation.”