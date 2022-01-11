New €100M airport hotel is cleared for its take-off

How the daa envisaged the hotel as it sought bidders for the project.

Fingal County Council has granted planning permission for a major new €100 million hotel at Dublin Airport.

The new luxury hotel will be linked to Terminal 2 and will have 410 bedrooms.

Hotel group, Arora are behind the development and this is their first venture in Ireland.

The group is no stranger to airports though and operates airport hotels in Heathrow, Gatwick and Stanstead.

Understood to be one of the largest hotels in the country, the 11-storey building will have a floor area of over 30,000 square metres.

Included in the hotel development are facilities like a leisure centre complete with a gym, sauna and jacuzzi as well as a penthouse bar and executive lounge area.

Fingal County Council’s coffers are set to benefit from the development to the tune of €2.17 million in planning contributions and it is estimated the hotel will also create around 550 local jobs.

Arorar made the planning application last May after it was chosen as the preferred operator of the hotel, by daa.

The hotel will be built on a site in front of the current Terminal 2 car park.

Under an agreement with daa, Arorar will operate the hotel for 100 years before ownership of the building returns to the daa.

The hotel will take over two years to construct, employing 300 people in the construction phase with 250 more jobs available in the hotel, when it opens.

A linked hotel to Terminal 2 has been in the daa’s plans for some time and this will be the first of its kind at Dublin Airport.

There was only one objection to the hotel’s development during the public consultation process on the project.

That came from a Portmarnock resident who believed the airport had already grown too much and could do with some “judicious demolition”, rather than more development.

The planning permission is subject to any appeal that might be brought to An Bord Pleanála but for now at least, it’s a green light for the €100 million airport hotel.