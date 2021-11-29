Naul nod for Volunteer of the Year

The chairperson of Naul Community Council has been shortlisted for a prestigious award that recognises outstanding volunteerism in Ireland.

Philip Gaffney has been nominated in the Social Inclusion and Community Support category of the Volunteer Ireland Awards.

The awards, now in their 14th year, will take place this Friday, December 3, in the Carlton Hotel, Blanchardstown. Shortlisted nominees have been invited to the event, where Ireland’s Volunteer of the Year for 2021 will be announced.

With 36 nominees across 12 categories, the shortlist includes volunteers aged 18 to 80 and showcases the remarkable impact of volunteering across all sections of society. Drawn from 14 counties, the work done by the nominees encompasses everything from climate action to animal welfare and highlights the key role played by volunteers in supporting local communities.

Fingal Volunteer Centre warmly welcomed Mr Gaffney’s inclusion in the shortlisted nominees’ list.

Centre manager Daiga Martins Borges said: “I would like to congratulate Philip Gaffney for being shortlisted in this year’s Volunteer Ireland Awards. Volunteers across Ireland give their time every day without asking for anything in return.

“The Volunteer Ireland Awards afford us an opportunity to share the stories and experiences of volunteers and show our appreciation for their generosity of spirit. The hundreds of nominations received by Volunteer Ireland are a testament to the impact of volunteers in communities across Ireland.”

Philip Gaffney, who volunteers with a number of organisations, has been involved with Naul Community Council since it was established in 2000.

As treasurer on the board of management of Naul National School, he promoted pride of place when he designed a uniform emblem depicting a local monument, which is still worn to this day.

Similarly, he had a lasting impact on Clann Mhuire GAA Club and played a role in them securing €2 million in funding for the benefit of the local community.

The Volunteer Ireland Awards are supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Minister of State for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’ Brien, said the awards shine a light on the remarkable contribution of volunteers across Ireland.

“Over the past year, we have seen new volunteers step forward in response to emerging challenges, while others have continued to give their time and experience in roles which they have been diligently carrying out for years,” he stated. “The shortlist announcement highlights the key role volunteers play at the heart of their communities.”

Volunteer Ireland has once again partnered with Healthy Ireland, with both bodies sharing the belief that volunteering contributes to healthier, happier and more connected communities.

Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan, said: “Healthy Ireland recognises the importance of volunteers in supporting healthy, happy and resilient communities.

“It is clear from this year’s shortlist that volunteer engagement continues to have a profoundly positive impact across Ireland.

“Though we have faced challenging and uncertain times over the past year, it is heartening to see the unwavering dedication of volunteers in supporting their neighbours and wider communities.”