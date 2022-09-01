National Forensic Mental Health Hospital in Portrane opening date set for mid-November

The long-awaited National Forensic Mental Health Service (NFMHS) in Portrane is expected to open in mid-November, it has emerged.

The project, which will involve the transfer of services and patients from the Victorian-era Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum to north county Dublin, was due to be completed by 2020 but has been delayed by recruitment and industrial relations issues, as well as Covid-19.

The new state-of-the art facility, located 22km from Dublin city centre, will eventually provide care for 170 patients in Portrane, in addition to offering community and prison in-reach services.

There will be 130 adult beds at the new hospital, with 110 set to open initially.

Later phases of the development will see the delivery of 10 beds in a Forensic Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (FCAMHS) and a 30-bed Intensive Care Rehabilitation Unit (ICRU).

The new site in Portrane will also have a village centre, which will provide health, vocational, recreational and social opportunities for patients.

In 2011, St Ita’s campus in Portrane was chosen as the most suitable location for the hospital given its long history of mental health care provision. Government representatives have previously described the project as “a powerful, physical symbol of our commitment to investing in mental health services in Ireland”.

Existing resources at the 94-bed Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum, which opened in 1850, are no longer considered adequate.

According to the Health Service Executive (HSE), the new hospital campus in Portrane will see the provision of a modern forensic mental health service with a network of facilities to allow for “proper and timely intervention”.

The HSE said the facility will have 170 high and medium secure mental health beds for adults and children “who have a diverse range of healthcare, social and criminogenic needs and risks”.

There will be seven “clusters” of forensic mental care on offer in Portrane, each with its own specific nuances, they added.

Despite the awarding of the construction contract for the new hospital in 2017, various target dates for the transfer of services from Dundrum to Portrane have been missed.

The move was expected to take place in the coming weeks but Fingal Independent has learned that this has now been delayed, with a mid-November date now more likely.

However, it’s understood that significant progress has been made in resolving outstanding industrial relations issues, with staff induction and training starting in July and due to continue in September.

Portrane-based councillor Paul Mulville (SD) said local residents had raised ongoing delays and uncertainty surrounding the opening of the hospital with him in recent months.

“The new facility seems to have won a number of architectural awards, which is a good sign, but it is important that the hospital begins to function and fulfil its important role as a forensic mental health service,” he said.

“Hospital management has committed to continue engaging with the local community liaison group on a quarterly basis, which is very much welcomed. Community engagement will be vital as the new hospital beds down in the years ahead.”

Cllr Adrian Henchy (FF) said it was disappointing that another deadline for the opening of the new NFMHS had been missed. However, he added that he took some encouragement and comfort from the fact that industrial relations issues had been resolved and staff training is underway.

“I’m very much looking forward to the new hospital finally opening and the St Ita’s campus continuing to provide mental health, disability and care of older persons intervention for many more decades into the future,” he said.

The final cost of NFMHS Portrane is believed to be in the region of €220m, although the HSE was not in a position to confirm this figure.

In a statement to Fingal Independent, the HSE said: “Practical Completion of the new facility in Portrane was achieved in March 2021. Subsequently, as part of normal commissioning process, issues were identified with the building that needed to be rectified and these works were completed in December 2021.

“Registration of the hospital in Portrane as an approved centre is also being finalised with the Mental Health Commission. Funding is in place within the overall National Forensic Mental Health Service budget for the transition and opening of new facility.

“The estimated opening date for the new Central Mental Hospital in Portrane is Q3 of 2022. A process is under way to finalise the training for staff and this will be ongoing in the coming months.”

The statement added: “The registration process by the Mental Health Commission for the opening of the Central Mental Hospital is progressing and it is anticipated it will be concluded shortly.

“The final capital cost associated with the build project has not been finalised. However, it is anticipated the cost associated with the build projects falls within allocated capital funding.”