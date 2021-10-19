‘Naomh Mearnog deserve more credit’

A DEFIANT Enda Hoey believes his Naomh Mearnog team are not getting the credit they deserve after they dug in deep to defeat St Sylvester’s in Saturday’s epic Intermediate Championship quarter-final in Portmarnock.

“An awful lot of people in Fingal would be writing off this team unjustly and unfairly and as you saw today, the mark of any great team is they are never beaten.

“But look, we are champions and people are talking up other teams and that’s fine. We are in the semi-final and we will just take it nice and one step at a time.”

Mearnog have twice come from behind to see out games against Fingallians and Sylvester’s this month and he was backing his team to the hilt after a dogged display.

“Guts, character, determination. Everything you want in a team is in this team.”

And on a day when just a solitary score separated the teams, Bohan believes Mearnog’s press off the Sylvester’s puck outs proved crucial on the day.

“You look at the four turnovers we got off their puck outs. They hit their corner back and their wing back and we turned the ball over four times.

“You can’t buy that and that’s from pure absolute determination and they had that in spades.”

As for defeated manager Pat Hoyne, there was obvious disappointment.

“Disappointed obviously with the result. Any time you lose by a point you’d feel there were moments it was there for us to win. But we’ll just have to lick our wounds and go again.”

From a neutral’s point of view, it was a terrific contest and Hoey believed the meeting of two clubs from over the fence certainly added to the spectacle on the day.

“Look, it adds a bit of spice and if you didn’t have that spice for a championship quarter-final you would be disappointed.

“Overall I thought It was a good game of hurling today. Some of the decisions were a bit dubious, but all in all I think both sides played championship hurling, it was the best game we’ve had all year.”