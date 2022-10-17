Naomh Barrog reign on Fingal Ravens parade

FINGAL RAVENS 1-7

NAOMH BARROG 2-11

Sometimes life throws us a curve ball and there were certainly a few floating about on Dublin’s northside on Saturday.

About an hour before the Intermediate decider, the heavens opened. Some were spared, others weren’t in what was a torrential downpour.

Still, the strong wind persisted and it was evident throughout Saturday’s final. That and the blinding sun that always shines straight into the stands and the media press box, with the earlier shower having abated.

Anyone who witnessed the trophy presentation to the Naomh Barrog captain would have seen two strips of paper on the window to deflect the glare of the sun. Necessity is the mother of invention, as they say!

And so to Naomh Barrog’s historic win, a third time lucky for them. Their last two trips to Parnell Park had seen them lose out to Round Towers Lusk in 2018 and Naomh Fionnbarra in 2020.

Sharing the same colours as Mayo, you’d argue they were destined never to get their hands on the trophy.

But they grabbed fate by the scruff of the neck and wrestled it to the ground. This victory was well deserved.

It was their second goal before half-time that gave them a decisive lead - and it was the proverbial curve ball.

Fingal Ravens were well in contention at that stage, trailing by just a score. But when Barrog forward Luke Nolan unleashed a stinging effort, all Ravens keeper Ian Kavanagh could do was parry it into the path of Ryan Alexander who was in like a flash to drive the ball home from close range.

That left the scoreboard reading 2-6 to 1-3 and it was a crucial six-point cushion to carry into the second half given the strong breeze that blew into the golf course end.

With Dan Cibotar sending over a beautifully struck free kick off the ground shortly after the restart, Ravens at least made the perfect start to the second half.

But with the Barrog forwards keeping close tabs on the Rolestown side’s pacey wing backs, Ravens fell further behind to points from Sean McHugh and the impressive Paul Tolan (2).

The loss of their influential centre back Darren Daly was a further blow for Ravens, but they showed their mettle, with Cibotar and Dublin U20 player Sean Kinsella sending over back-to-back frees.

By the mid-way point of the second half the gap was down to five following an effort from Eoghan Daly, but with Stephen Deering commanding at corner back for Naomh Barrog, the Ravens challenge wilted from there.

Two frees from Kinsella were carried wide by the swirling breeze, and with Jack Lynch and Tolan pushing the gap out even further, Ravens had to go for goal in the latter stages.

Two attempts off frees in the closing stages of the game were cleared off the line as Ravens finished the game with 13 men.

They had got the game off to a good start with early points from Jake Pope and Kinsella, but their lead was soon wiped out following a brace of Barrog points.

Then came the first goal of the game when Killian Foran whipped the ball past the keeper on the quarter-hour.

Almost immediately Ravens were back on terms when Barry Caulfield found the back of the net from the edge of the square.

But Barrog would outscore Ravens by 1-4 to 0-1 for the rest of the half, with Alexander raising their second green flag just before the break.

Fingal RAVENS: Ian Kavanagh, Ciaran Byrne, Adam Lawless, Cian Croughan, Callum Monaghan, Darren Daly, Daniel Sammon, Eoghan Daly 0-1, Brian Gleeson, Jake Pope 0-1, Ross Begg, Dan Cibotar 0-2 (0-2f), Conor Foley, Sean Kinsella 0-3(0-1f), Barry Caullfield 1-0. Subs: Luke Griffin for Daly (41min), Caomhin O Scanaill (42), Danny Murphy for Begg (47), James O’Donnell for Foley (49), Eoghan O’Donnell for Sammon (56).

Naomh BARROG: Anthony Brady, Stephen Deering 0-1, Michael Tolan, Noel Hatton, Liam Durran, Ciaran Gallagher, Eoin Harte, Paul Tolan 0-5 (0-2f), Finn Alexander 0-1, Sean McHugh 0-1, Ryan Alexander 1-1, Luke Nolan 0-1, Conor Gibson, Jack Lynch 0-1, Killian Foran 1-0. Subs: Matthew Owen for Nolan (52min), Matthew Moffat for Foran (61).

Referee: Luke Lacey (Na Fianna)